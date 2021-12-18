TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.51). Approximately 547,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 769,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.51).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

