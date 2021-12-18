Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 733 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

