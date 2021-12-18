Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 64 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 16.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.0% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,542 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 150.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 606.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.