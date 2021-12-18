Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $52.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

