Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 789 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.