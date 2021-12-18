Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 155 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $467.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.66 and a 200 day moving average of $435.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

