Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 37,869 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 857,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,525,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.72. The firm has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

