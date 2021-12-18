Truist Securities Begins Coverage on NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $161.36 on Thursday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.78 and a 200 day moving average of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.