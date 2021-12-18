Truist Securiti Weighs in on Boston Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.51 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

Boston Properties stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

