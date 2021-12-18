Truist Securiti Comments on AAR Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AAR in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AAR’s FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:AIR opened at $35.75 on Friday. AAR has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AAR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

