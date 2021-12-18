Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 34.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

