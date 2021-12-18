Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.36.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

TFC stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,608,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

