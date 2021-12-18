True Link Financial Advisors LLC Invests $78,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

