Trex (NYSE:TREX) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TREX. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of TREX opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.38. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

