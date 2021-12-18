TRAXIA Market Capitalization Reaches $102,977.15 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TRAXIA has a market cap of $102,977.15 and $15.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.10 or 0.08355552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.35 or 1.00071382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRAXIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

