Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Raised to $42.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price upped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,563 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

