Transform Wealth LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.25.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

