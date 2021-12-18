Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

