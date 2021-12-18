TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $702.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $702.72.

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $583.88 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $517.37 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $624.23 and a 200-day moving average of $631.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

