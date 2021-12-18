Traders Purchase Large Volume of Teucrium Soybean Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:SOYB)

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,874 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,369% compared to the typical volume of 227 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOYB. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 217,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 122,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Teucrium Soybean Fund alerts:

Shares of SOYB stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. Teucrium Soybean Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.