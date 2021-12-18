Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $226.65 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $138.14 and a 52 week high of $238.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.