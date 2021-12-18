TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) CEO William E. Siwek Buys 1,340 Shares

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) CEO William E. Siwek acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $19,671.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TPIC opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $602.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

