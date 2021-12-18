TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H Sells 50,000 Shares

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tybourne Capital Management (H also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $500,500.00.
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $34.28.
About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
