TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H Sells 50,000 Shares

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tybourne Capital Management (H also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $500,500.00.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPGY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

