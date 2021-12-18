Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

TM stock opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.93. The company has a market capitalization of $257.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $139.29 and a 12 month high of $188.95.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

