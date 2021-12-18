Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 400.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period.

TPZ opened at $12.80 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

