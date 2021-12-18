Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the November 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:TYG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.00. 76,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,319. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $31.15.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.
Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.