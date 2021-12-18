Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 15,414 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 664,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 374,708 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 569,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 41.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRPL. B. Riley downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $786.40 million, a P/E ratio of 195.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.