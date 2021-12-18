Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,358 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United States Cellular were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USM opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.57. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

