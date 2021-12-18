Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 3,571 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7,919.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 299,294 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 736,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

