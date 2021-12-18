Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 99 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Workday were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 59.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after buying an additional 1,273,903 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $129,504,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 103.3% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 280,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Workday by 295.1% during the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,952,000 after purchasing an additional 231,353 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $273.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,043.45, a PEG ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

