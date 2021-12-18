Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $271,000 Investment in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.20% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the period.

Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

