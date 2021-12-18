Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $211,000 in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

BRSP stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.36%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

