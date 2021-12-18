Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 118 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Assurant were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Assurant by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Assurant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Assurant by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Assurant by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

