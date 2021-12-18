Thingschain (TIC) Market Cap Achieves $45,124.45

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $45,124.45 and $127.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,640.47 or 0.99548007 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00046452 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00033111 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.78 or 0.00957863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

