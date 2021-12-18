The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $22.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of WU stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $17.38. 81,609,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Union has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

