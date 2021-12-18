The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,172,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $89.99 on Friday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 157.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

