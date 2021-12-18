The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.