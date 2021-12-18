The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 426.0 days.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $66.95.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

