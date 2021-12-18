The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.09 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

PNC stock opened at $197.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

