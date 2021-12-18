The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Mosaic has decreased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.