The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $387.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.