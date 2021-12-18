The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.20).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GYM shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.49) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of The Gym Group stock traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 256.50 ($3.39). 918,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,762. The company has a market cap of £455.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 267.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The Gym Group has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.20).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

