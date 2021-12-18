The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Mizuho boosted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.87.
Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. Livent has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.11, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88.
In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Livent by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 191,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 134,438 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Livent by 13.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
