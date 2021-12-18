The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Mizuho boosted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.87.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. Livent has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.11, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Livent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Livent by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 191,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 134,438 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Livent by 13.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

