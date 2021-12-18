The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EL opened at $345.96 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $369.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.80. The company has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.38.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

