The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Ensign Group stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.