The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,178,182 shares of company stock worth $239,211,308. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAPA opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.