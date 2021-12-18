The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57. 687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 811,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCS. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $513.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.30.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 169,323 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

