The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 315.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.