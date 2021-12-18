The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 34.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,565,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,237. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.08.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

