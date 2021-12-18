Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 955 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

Shares of MSCI opened at $590.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $634.22 and a 200-day moving average of $601.10. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

